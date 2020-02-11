Raj Kumari Dhillon (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Raj Kumari Dhillon is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Hari Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: House Wife. Raj Kumari Dhillon's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 57 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 48.1 crore which includes Rs. 26.8 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 21.3 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 1 crore of which Rs. 2.8 lakh is self income. Raj Kumari Dhillon's has total liabilities of Rs. 19.5 crore.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Hari Nagar are: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (BJP), May Singh Shayam (BSP), Raj Kumari Dhillon (AAP), Surinder Kumar Setia (INC), Dilip Jaiswal (NYP), Kapil Arora (IND), Naveen Kumar (IND), Rakesh Kumar Narang (IND), Rajeev Taneja (IND), Vikas Ahuja (IND), Sabir Khan (IND), Sumit (IND), Santosh (IND), Harpreet Singh (IND).

