Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Raj Kumari Dhillon (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Raj Kumari Dhillon (राज कुमारी ढिल्लन) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Hari Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Raj Kumari Dhillon has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Raj Kumari Dhillon is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Hari Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: House Wife. Raj Kumari Dhillon's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 57 years old.
Her total declared assets are Rs. 48.1 crore which includes Rs. 26.8 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 21.3 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 1 crore of which Rs. 2.8 lakh is self income. Raj Kumari Dhillon's has total liabilities of Rs. 19.5 crore.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Hari Nagar are: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (BJP), May Singh Shayam (BSP), Raj Kumari Dhillon (AAP), Surinder Kumar Setia (INC), Dilip Jaiswal (NYP), Kapil Arora (IND), Naveen Kumar (IND), Rakesh Kumar Narang (IND), Rajeev Taneja (IND), Vikas Ahuja (IND), Sabir Khan (IND), Sumit (IND), Santosh (IND), Harpreet Singh (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Raj Kumari Dhillon (AAP) in 2020 Hari Nagar elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
