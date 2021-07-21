In a latest development in the ongoing probe into the pornography racket involving Raj Kundra, it has been found that the businessman was actively involved in the production, sources close to the Mumbai Crime Branch told CNN-News18. Although Kundra had previously claimed that he sold off his business to his brother-in-law in UK, property cell officers found that Kundra had lied. Through investigation, it has come to light that Kundra was actively involved in day-to-day decisions in the operation of HS.

Kundra had set up a strong legal team to stop piracy of the pornographic content being created for the HotShots (HS) app. The legal team was reportedly looking into copy rights issues in India and abroad.

While initial inquiries pointed to the first WhatsApp group, called ‘HS Account’, of which Kundra was the admin, officers are now investigating two more such groups found from his seized phone. HS Account dealt solely with revenue and sales discussion.

Currently, a second WhatsApp group named ‘HS Take Down’ is under scrutiny. Kundra has been found to be the admin of this group as well.

Preliminary investigations revealed that ‘HS Take Down’ consists of members from Kundra’s legal team. The group’s purpose was to monitor erotic videos, or soft porn, of other web portals and apps to ensure that they aren’t stolen from Kundra’s company.

The team of lawyers was tasked to keep an eye on the content and send legal notices demanding compensation or facing criminal defamation against the portals.

The legal team is likely to be questioned in the coming days.

A third WhatsApp group called ‘HS Take Operation’, which was reportedly used to discuss actors, storylines, edits, locations, crew members, and final rollout, is also under purview.

Mumbai Police sources said that they are not solely relying on these WhatsApp chats but will also be questioning those who are either part of the group or have been discussed about in the same.

The second group, ‘HS Take Down’, is important, they added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here