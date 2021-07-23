Raj Kundra Case: Crime Branch Team Reaches Shilpa Shetty's Juhu Residence; Fresh Raids Likely

A team of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday reached actor Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu residence with sources indicating that there could be fresh raids in connection with her husband Raj Kundra’s alleged involvement in financing pornography. Earlier in the day, Kundra was sent to the police custody till July 27 following his arrest on July 19.

According to a previous report, Shilpa Shetty was not to be served a summon in the Raj Kundra case as she is one of the directors of Viaan Industries while the police investigation is probing into Kenrin, which is a UK-based company and owner of the HotShots app, where the alleged porn content was published.

However, another company owned by Raj Kundra — JL Stream — has also come under the scanner. The company was heavily promoted on web portals by Shilpa Shetty, who also shot a promotional video for the website five months ago.

Kundra is a director of this company while Shetty’s mother was a director till September 2020. However, she resigned around the time when initial complaints began to come in. This website, too, carries adult content and is still active in India.

Meanwhile, alleging that his arrest is illegal, Raj Kundra has approached the Bombay High Court saying he was not named in the FIR. He has appealed that his arrest is “in complete violation of the mandate of Section 41A of the CrPC."

Seeking quashing of the order of his arrest, Kundra, in his plea, said, “The petitioner has no other alternative, efficacious speedy remedy available, but to approach this Hon’ble Court by way of filing the present petition praying therein for quashing and setting aside the order dated 20.07.2021, passed by the learned Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrates 37th Court at Esplanade, Mumbai in Remand Application No. 640/2021."

“The petitioner states that no other application/petition to quash the said criminal proceedings has been made in this Hon’ble Court or any other Court as regards the subject matter of this application," the plea said.

Kundra and his business associate Ryan Thorpe were produced before the Magistrate Court at the end of their earlier three-day police remand on Friday. Police sought an extension of their custody to probe the matter further.

The police had earlier told the court that the 45-year-old businessman was gaining financially from the illegal activity of making and selling pornographic material. The police had claimed they have seized Kundra’s mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into.

