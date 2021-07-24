Raj Kundra News Live Updates: Getting Vulgar, Life-Threatening Calls, Model Sagarika Files Complaint; Shilpa Shetty's Husband in Custody Till Jul 27

Raj Kundra News Live Updates: Model Sagarika Shona Suman lodged a complaint in Oshiwara police station claiming she has been receiving life-threatening calls ever since she complained against Businessman Raj Kundra. “I fear for my life. I have been getting vulgar, threatening calls since the time I complained about Kundra,” she said.

On Friday, Raj Kundra arrived at his residence in Juhu with the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch team. His wife and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was quizzed by the property cell on the porn racket and her statement was recorded on Friday. The Crime Branch also probed her bank accounts to check if the financial transaction had been made for the app subscription.

The police had earlier told the court that the 45-year-old businessman was gaining financially from the illegal activity of making and selling pornographic material. The police had claimed they have seized Kundra’s mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into. Kundra has been sent to police custody till July 27 as per an order given earlier in the day following his arrest on July 19.

Here are Live Updates on the case:

