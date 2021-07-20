Raj Kundra News LIVE Updates: Company of Shilpa Shetty's Husband Searched, Clips Obtained, Says Mumbai Police

Raj Kundra News LIVE Updates: Company of Shilpa Shetty’s husband was searched and clips were even obtained from his computer, Mumbai police said on Tuesday, adding that Raj Kundra’s company produced the content/accounts/operations in Mumbai and then sold the pornographic content to app named ‘Hotshot’.

The businessman was arrested on Monday night by the city police’s crime branch over case of alleged creation of pornographic films. He has been remanded in police custody till July 23. Since morning, several statements have been recorded in the matter.

Here are Top Developments

• Mumbai police said that Kundra’s ‘Vihan’ company tied up with his brother-in-law who owned a company that had an app by the name of ‘Hotshot’. Both Apple and Google stores have taken down the app, an officer said, adding that they are investigating electronic and documentary evidence.

• According to some reports, actress-model Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey have recorded statements with Maharasthra Cyber Cell, which have apparently gone viral on social media. A report in DNA said Chopra has been paid Rs 30 lakh for each project, and she had done about 15 to 20 assignments for Kundra.

• Kundra has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

• The police, while seeking maximum custody of Kundra, told a magistrate’s court in Mumbai that the 45-year-old businessman was economically gaining by making and selling pornographic material.

• The police said they have seized Kundra’s mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into.

• Apart from Kundra, the police also produced before the court another accused, Ryan Thorpe, who too was arrested in the case on Monday.

