Raj Kundra News LIVE Updates: Shilpa Shetty's Businessman Husband Sold 'Hotshots' App to Cover Up Porn Trail, Say Cops; No Active Role of Actor So Far

Even as Kundra’s lawyer informed the court that his client had already sold his company to a man named Pradeep Bakshi for $25,000, the property cell said the businessman was still active in the WhatsApp group and used to take part in the day-to-day dealings, including script ideation.

On February 13 this year, Sagrika Shona Suman, a Mumbai-based actress, alleged that Kundra is the real brain behind the porn racket. “For last one year Hotshots App is referred to as Raj Kundra’s company by everyone in the industry. The money and paper trail may be difficult to find but it definitely exists,” Suman said.

According to several media reports, Kundra had earlier invested Rs 10 crore in Navi Mumbai-based IT firm Armsprime which developed mobile Apps for adult actresses like Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey, Gehana Vasisth and hundreds others.

Another former soft-porn actress Sapna Sappu had also seconded Sagrika’s claims that Raj Kundra owned and operated Kenrin and HotShots through his proxy Umesh Kamat who was designated as the CEO.

Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the judges on Super Dance 4, reportedly did not turn up for the reality show’s shoot on Tuesday, hours after her businessman-husband was arrested.

Shetty and Kundra met in 2007 and tied the knot two years later. He had already started taking interest in producing Bollywood movies by then. The couple also invested in the Rajasthan Royals franchise and become the co-owners. The team won the first edition of the IPL, catapulting Kundra into the big league.

The former co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals was banned for life from cricket after being accused of betting. Kundra and the former ICC chief N. Srinivasan’s son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan were found guilty of betting. However, Kundra had filed a petition in Supreme Court in 2018 after Delhi Police had given him a clean chit.

Cyber Pornography is neither banned nor legalised under the IT Act, 2000. The IT Act prohibits the production and distribution of cyber pornography but does not prohibit the viewing or downloading of pornographic content if it is not child pornography. Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 makes the following acts punishable with imprisonment up to 3 years and a fine up to Rs 5 lakhs.

