Raj Kundra News LIVE Updates: Shilpa Shetty's Businessman Husband Sold 'Hotshots' App to Cover Up Porn Trail, Say Cops; No Active Role of Actor So Far

Raj Kundra News LIVE Updates: Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who was arrested on Monday for production of pornographic films, allegedly sold his app ‘Hotshots’ to the UK-based company Kenrin Pvt Ltd owned by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi but controlled activities from Mumbai, police have said. Kundra and his IT head Ryan Thorpe were remanded in custody till July 23. Police had already arrested nine people earlier in the case. Kundra was involved in the streaming of porn videos through the ‘Hotshots’ app, police said. ‘Hotshots’ has now been removed from mobile platforms. Kundra supplied the content and controlled the UK firm from his Viaan Industries office. Kundra said that he sold ‘Hotshots’ for $25,000 in 2019.
Raj Kundra aka Ripu Sudan Kundra is listed as a director in as many as nine companies. These include Cinemation Media Works, Bastian Hospitality, Kundra Constructions, J.L. Stream, Aqua Energy Beverages, Viaan Industries, Whole and Them Some Private Limited and Clearcom Private Media.
While seeking the custody of Kundra, who has been named the key conspirator in the racket busted by the Mumbai Police, the cops said “massive” sums of money have been received by him. Kundra’s phone too has been seized and some of his electronic devices are in the custody of the property cell, which has sent them to forensics. Apart from this, foreign currency too has been seized the businessman. The Mumbai Police told the court that without Kundra’s custody, it would be impossible to go ahead with the probe.
Shilpa Shetty Has a Role in Raj Kundra's Pornography Case? Husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and speculations are being made about Shilpa Shetty’s role in the case and whether she is linked to it in any manner. Cops said, “We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We will appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai and we’ll take appropriate action," joint commissioner of police (Crime), Milind Bharambe said.
READ | YouTuber Puneet Kaur Alleges Raj Kundra Tried to 'Lure' Her for App Hotshots: 'Rot in Jail'
YouTuber Puneet Kaur has alleged that businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra had contacted her through a DM (direct message) on Instagram for a mobile application named…
Officials Confirm No Active Role of Shilpa Shetty Found Yet | Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on the night of July 19 in a pornography case. The officials earlier confirmed that he to be the ‘key conspirator’ in the case. He has been sent to judicial custody till July 23, along with Ryan Tharp, who was also arrested in the same case, from the Nerul area on Tuesday morning.
Can Raj Kundra, in Spotlight Over Porn Racket, be Imprisoned for Years? Businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest for the alleged creation of porn has rekindled the debate on pornography in India. Husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Kundra was nabbed on Monday by the Mumbai police in a case related to alleged creation of porn and publishing them through some apps. Here's the concept of Pornography explained:
Even as Kundra’s lawyer informed the court that his client had already sold his company to a man named Pradeep Bakshi for $25,000, the property cell said the businessman was still active in the WhatsApp group and used to take part in the day-to-day dealings, including script ideation.
On February 13 this year, Sagrika Shona Suman, a Mumbai-based actress, alleged that Kundra is the real brain behind the porn racket. “For last one year Hotshots App is referred to as Raj Kundra’s company by everyone in the industry. The money and paper trail may be difficult to find but it definitely exists,” Suman said.
According to several media reports, Kundra had earlier invested Rs 10 crore in Navi Mumbai-based IT firm Armsprime which developed mobile Apps for adult actresses like Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey, Gehana Vasisth and hundreds others.
Another former soft-porn actress Sapna Sappu had also seconded Sagrika’s claims that Raj Kundra owned and operated Kenrin and HotShots through his proxy Umesh Kamat who was designated as the CEO.
Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the judges on Super Dance 4, reportedly did not turn up for the reality show’s shoot on Tuesday, hours after her businessman-husband was arrested.
Shetty and Kundra met in 2007 and tied the knot two years later. He had already started taking interest in producing Bollywood movies by then. The couple also invested in the Rajasthan Royals franchise and become the co-owners. The team won the first edition of the IPL, catapulting Kundra into the big league.
The former co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals was banned for life from cricket after being accused of betting. Kundra and the former ICC chief N. Srinivasan’s son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan were found guilty of betting. However, Kundra had filed a petition in Supreme Court in 2018 after Delhi Police had given him a clean chit.
Cyber Pornography is neither banned nor legalised under the IT Act, 2000. The IT Act prohibits the production and distribution of cyber pornography but does not prohibit the viewing or downloading of pornographic content if it is not child pornography. Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 makes the following acts punishable with imprisonment up to 3 years and a fine up to Rs 5 lakhs.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here