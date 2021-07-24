'Only Erotica, Not Porn': Shilpa Shetty Seconds Raj Kundra's Lawyer on Hotshot App's Content

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty seconded husband’s Raj Kundra’s lawyer that the content available on the businessman’s ‘Hotshots’ app was not porn but ‘erotica’. Sources in Mumbai crime branch told News18 that the actor cited ‘more obscene’ examples from other OTT platforms to defend her husband.

The sources added that Shetty was also quizzed about JL Stream, the online streaming portal still available in India that produces adult content. A report in Times of India quoted its sources as saying that the actor’s bank accounts will also be checked, and the crime branch will also ascertain how long she served as one of the directors of Kundra’s company.

“The reason Shilpa has come under the scanner is because she resigned from the director’s position at Viaan Industries," the source was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra’s two bank accounts, one maintained by Union Bank of Africa and the another by Yes Bank, are under scanner. Revenue from ‘Hotshots’ was allegedly used for online betting by the businessman using these two accounts, a source told News18.

Officers further said that Kundra was at a discussion stage and trying to get into an international deal valued at USD 1.2 million by sale of 121 videos. They also alleged that after the arrest of Shetty’s husband, some videos have gone missing, which could mean that they were deleted. Police are looking into who may have done it. Earlier, two TB data had gone missing.

According to the police, there were several WhatsApp chats that revealed that Kundra was involved in the financial dealings of an app and its contents. The police also said three women have come forward with complaints in the case, saying they were “forced to act in pornographic movies".

The accused persons took advantage of struggling models, actors and other workers and made them work in these movies, the police added. Kundra was taken into custody on Monday night by the city police’s crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

