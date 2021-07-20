Raj Kundra Sent to Police Custody Till July 23 in Porn Racket as Police Say Probe 'Impossible' Without Bizman

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra and his business associate Ryan Thorap have been sent to police custody till July 23 by the Killa Court in Mumbai, day after the entrepreneur was arrested for allegedly making pornographic films and publishing them through apps.

While seeking the custody of Kundra, who has been named the key conspirator in the racket busted by the Mumbai Police, the cops said “massive” sums of money have been received by him. Kundra’s phone too has been seized and some of his electronic devices are in the custody of the property cell, which has sent them to forensics. Apart from this, foreign currency too has been seized the businessman.

The Mumbai Police told the court that without Kundra’s custody, it would be impossible to go ahead with the probe.

Even as Kundra’s lawyer informed the court that his client had already sold his company to a man named Pradeep Bakshi for $25,000, the property cell said the businessman was still active in the WhatsApp group and used to take part in the day-to-day dealings, including script ideation.

Kaushal Mor, Kundra’s lawyer, said: “Both accused have been produced in court…both have been sent to police custody till July 23. There is no concrete proof, the allegations are vague…Police has not produced any material to suggest that there was any pornographic material involved.”

Kundra (45), was arrested by the Crime Branch on Monday after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act. An FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint.

