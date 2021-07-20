Raj Kundra’s Purported WhatsApp Chats Reveal Role In Pornography Case: Police

Businessman Raj Kundra, actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, who has been arrested by Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in the production of pornographic films, was on Tuesday sent to police custody till July 23. Police have also arrested a techie, Ryan John Tharpe who has also been sent to police custody till July 23. The authorities in their preliminary investigation found that the entire racket was operating from the United Kingdom.

Mumbai Police have claimed to have recovered incriminating material, including WhatsApp chats, which indicate Kundra’s role in the illegal production of porn films. The incident of publishing these porn films on different mobile applications first came to light in February when the Mumbai Crime Branch had busted the racket and arrested Kundra’s former PA Umesh Kamat and model Gehna Vasisth among 11 people.

According to the Crime Branch sources, the WhatsApp chats are of a group called ‘H Accounts’, of which Kundra is the admin. The group has five people and the members allegedly talked about daily earnings, payment to models and other crucial information related to the production of porn films.

Kundra’s company Kenrin Production was allegedly involved in the making of pornographic films. Kundra’s business partner Pradeep Bakshi is the chairman of the Kenrin Production. The production house used to hire agents for creating the explicit content. Police said the WhatsApp chats they have recovered hints that Kundra was the key conspirator in the racket.

The Crime Branch sources revealed that Kamat, who used to oversee the India operations of Kenrin Production, was responsible for ordering the creation of porn films after getting an advance payment from the UK. The content used to be delivered to the company through email. All the members involved with the production would then be given their salaries. The Crime Branch in its investigation found that several agents in India were linked with the production house.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here