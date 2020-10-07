Raj: Mortal Remains Of Cong MLA Kailash Chandra Consigned To Flames

Jaipur: The mortal remains of Congress MLA Kailash Chandra Trivedi, who died at a hospital in Gurgaon, were consigned to flames in his native village in Bhilwara district of the state on Wednesday. Trivedi, who was the legislator from the Sahara (Bhilwara) constituency, died late on Monday night at a hospital in Gurgaon, Haryana. He was 65.

On Wednesday, Trivedi’s relatives, supporters and villagers gathered in Raipur village and paid floral tributes to him. Trivedi’s elder son lit the funeral pyre amid chanting of Vedic mantras. Congress leaders, including state health minister Raghu Sharma, and others were present on the occasion. Trivedi, a three-time MLA, was suffering from a lung disease after recovering from coronavirus and was shifted to Gurgaon from Jaipur on October 2.

