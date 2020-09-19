INDIA

Raj Reports 813 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Seven deaths and 813 new coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday. Two deaths were reported from Hanumangarh while Ajmer, Banswara, Jaipur, Jaisalmer and Sikar reported one death each, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 1,315, according to an official report here. The cumulative number of positive cases in the state increased to 1,12,103 with 813 fresh cases.

The maximum cases were reported from Jaipur (132) followed by Jodhpur (86), Kota (68), Ajmer (67), Udaipur (49), Alwar (45), and Bhilwara (40). There are 18,485 active cases in the state at present.

  First Published: September 19, 2020, 12:42 PM IST
