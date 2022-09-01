Raj Thackeray-led MNS Worker Slaps, Pushes Woman in Mumbai; Police Complaint Filed | Video Viral

A video has gone viral on social media where workers of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena were seen allegedly pushing and slapping a woman, who objected to a bamboo pole being installed for publicity boards outside her shop without her consent. One of the MNS workers, identified as Vinod Argile, can be seen shoving and pushing Prakash Devi so hard that she fell on the street.

The incident took place on August 28 in Mumbai’s Kamathipura area where the MNS activists had reached to put up a banner for welcoming devotees of Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in the city.

According to the Mumbai Police, a non-cognisable offence has been lodged at Nagpada police station.

#WATCH | A video went viral showing a man hitting & pushing a woman in Kamathipura, Mumbai on Aug 28, allegedly over installing a bamboo stick (for an ad) in front of woman's shop without consent. A non-cognizable offence lodged at Nagpada PS:Mumbai Police (Note:Strong language) pic.twitter.com/9PinhzGuyj — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

In defence, a MNS leader has claimed that Devi had used offensive language against the party. “She was not allowing the party workers to put banners. This woman takes money from illegal hawkers. The viral video is half truth,” MNS functionary Keshav Mulye said in a video.

