Raj Thackeray-led MNS Worker Slaps, Pushes Woman in Mumbai; Police Complaint Filed | Video Viral
Raj Thackeray-led MNS Worker Slaps, Pushes Woman in Mumbai; Police Complaint Filed | Video Viral

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 01, 2022, 18:27 IST

The incident took place on August 28 in Mumbai's Kamathipura area. (Image: screengrab from a video shared by ANI)

In its defence, the MNS has claimed that the woman, identified as Prakash Devi, had used offensive language against the party

A video has gone viral on social media where workers of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena were seen allegedly pushing and slapping a woman, who objected to a bamboo pole being installed for publicity boards outside her shop without her consent. One of the MNS workers, identified as Vinod Argile, can be seen shoving and pushing Prakash Devi so hard that she fell on the street.

The incident took place on August 28 in Mumbai’s Kamathipura area where the MNS activists had reached to put up a banner for welcoming devotees of Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in the city.

According to the Mumbai Police, a non-cognisable offence has been lodged at Nagpada police station.

In defence, a MNS leader has claimed that Devi had used offensive language against the party. “She was not allowing the party workers to put banners. This woman takes money from illegal hawkers. The viral video is half truth,” MNS functionary Keshav Mulye said in a video.

