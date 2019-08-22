Section 144 Imposed, MNS Workers Detained as Raj Thackeray Arrives for Questioning With Family in Tow

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief and Bal Thackeray’s nephew Raj Thackeray appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday for questioning in connection with the IL&FS probe. He was accompanied by his wife Sharmila, son Amit and daughter Urvashi along with MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar.

Raj Thackeray was summoned by the ED, which is investigating money-laundering allegations of the IL&FS group in Kohinoor CTNL, a company formed by Unmesh Joshi — son of Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi.

Members of the MNS had earlier called for a bandh in Mumbai, Thane and neighbouring districts. However, they withdrew the bandh call after Raj Thackeray appealed to them to avoid inconvenience to the common man.

As a precautionary measure, Mumbai Police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC around the ED office in south Mumbai. Heavy police force has been deployed outside the office and roads leading to it have been barricaded.

Notices have also been issued to MNS leaders under Section 149 of the CrPc as a precautionary measure. Several MNS leaders from Mumbai and Thane have been detained.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, wearing a tee shirt with "EDiot Hitler" with a emblazoned on it, was taken into custody by police. The tee shirt also had the Nazis' principal symbol the hakenkreuz, "hooked-cross" (which resembles the Swastika) printed on it. MNS workers Santosh Dhuri and Rajan More were detained from Mumbai and Thane respectively.

In 2005, a consortium was formed by Unmesh Joshi, Raj Thackeray and Rajan Shirodkar to purchase Kohinoor Mills Number 3 for Rs 421 crore.

The land is located opposite Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar. The plan was to construct a mall but was changed later to a commercial complex, which was named Kohinoor Square.

The IL&FS group had invested Rs 225 crore in Kohinoor CTNL. The remaining amount of Rs 196 crore was equally paid by Unmesh Joshi, Raj Thackeray and Unmesh Joshi.

Eyebrows were raised when, in 2008, IL&FS surrendered its shares for only Rs 90 crore and booked a loss. Raj Thackeray also sold his stake in the same year and exited the consortium by allegedly making a huge profit.

However, IL&FS continued to finance the project. The group advanced loans to Kohinoor CTNL, which it failed to repay. Earlier, Unmesh Joshi and Rajan Shirodkar were questioned by the ED in this case.

