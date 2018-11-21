English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raja Bhaiya's Father Detained With Rs 11.5 Lakh Cash in Poll-bound Rajasthan
Uday Pratap Singh was detained at the Kishangarh airport. During interrogation, Singh said that he was headed to the Pushkar fair in Ajmer to purchase horses, news agency ANI reported.
File photo of Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya. (Photo: Getty Images)
Loading...
Jaipur: Father of independent Uttar Pradesh MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias ‘Raja Bhaiya’ was detained in poll-bound Rajasthan for carrying Rs 11.5 lakh in cash on Tuesday.
Uday Pratap Singh was detained at the Kishangarh airport. During interrogation, Singh said that he was headed to the Pushkar fair in Ajmer to purchase horses, news agency ANI reported.
Local police referred the matter to the Incme Tax department who are questioning the MLA's father regarding the source of the cash
Model Code of Conduct is in place in Rajasthan and carrying large amounts of cash is a punishable offence. Assembly polls are slated to be held in Rajasthan for 200 seats on December 7.
Uday Pratap Singh was detained at the Kishangarh airport. During interrogation, Singh said that he was headed to the Pushkar fair in Ajmer to purchase horses, news agency ANI reported.
Local police referred the matter to the Incme Tax department who are questioning the MLA's father regarding the source of the cash
Model Code of Conduct is in place in Rajasthan and carrying large amounts of cash is a punishable offence. Assembly polls are slated to be held in Rajasthan for 200 seats on December 7.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Live TV
Recommended For You
- He Makes Me Feel I’m Home: Deepika Padukone Told Raveena Tandon about Ranveer Singh
- New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched in India for Rs 7.44 Lakh, Gets 1.5L Petrol Engine
- Arjun Tendulkar Bags Five-wicket Haul Against Delhi in Cooch Behar U-19 Match
- Ranbir Kapoor Accompanying Alia Bhatt to a Doctor Will Give You Major Relationship Goals
- Opposites Attract: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Walk Different Paths in Funny Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...