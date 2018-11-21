Raja Bhaiya's Father Detained With Rs 11.5 Lakh Cash in Poll-bound Rajasthan

Father of independent Uttar Pradesh MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias ‘Raja Bhaiya’ was detained in poll-bound Rajasthan for carrying Rs 11.5 lakh in cash on Tuesday.Uday Pratap Singh was detained at the Kishangarh airport. During interrogation, Singh said that he was headed to the Pushkar fair in Ajmer to purchase horses, news agency ANI reported.Local police referred the matter to the Incme Tax department who are questioning the MLA's father regarding the source of the cashModel Code of Conduct is in place in Rajasthan and carrying large amounts of cash is a punishable offence. ​Assembly polls are slated to be held in Rajasthan for 200 seats on December 7.