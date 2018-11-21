GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Raja Bhaiya's Father Detained With Rs 11.5 Lakh Cash in Poll-bound Rajasthan

Uday Pratap Singh was detained at the Kishangarh airport. During interrogation, Singh said that he was headed to the Pushkar fair in Ajmer to purchase horses, news agency ANI reported.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2018, 1:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Raja Bhaiya's Father Detained With Rs 11.5 Lakh Cash in Poll-bound Rajasthan
File photo of Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya. (Photo: Getty Images)
Loading...
Jaipur: Father of independent Uttar Pradesh MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias ‘Raja Bhaiya’ was detained in poll-bound Rajasthan for carrying Rs 11.5 lakh in cash on Tuesday.

Uday Pratap Singh was detained at the Kishangarh airport. During interrogation, Singh said that he was headed to the Pushkar fair in Ajmer to purchase horses, news agency ANI reported.

Local police referred the matter to the Incme Tax department who are questioning the MLA's father regarding the source of the cash

Model Code of Conduct is in place in Rajasthan and carrying large amounts of cash is a punishable offence. ​Assembly polls are slated to be held in Rajasthan for 200 seats on December 7.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...