CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » India » 'Raja Dashrath And Mantri Sumant Used to Study Together': Petitioner Tells Delhi HC in Plea Seeking Same Curriculum across Boards
1-MIN READ

'Raja Dashrath And Mantri Sumant Used to Study Together': Petitioner Tells Delhi HC in Plea Seeking Same Curriculum across Boards

By: Gautam Mishra

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

LawBeat

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 18:37 IST

New Delhi, India

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Yashwant Varma listed the matter for further hearing after a week, allowing to implead the Delhi government in the matter. (File photo/News18)

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Yashwant Varma listed the matter for further hearing after a week, allowing to implead the Delhi government in the matter. (File photo/News18)

Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has contended that the difference in the curriculum was depriving students of equal opportunities to education in the spirit of Articles 14-16 of the Constitution

Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay told the Delhi High Court that Raja Dashrath and Mantri Sumant used to study together, in a plea challenging differences in curriculums of CBSE, ICSE, and State Board.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Yashwant Varma listed the matter for further hearing after a week allowing to implead the Delhi government in the matter.

Upadhyay has contended that the difference in the curriculum was depriving students of equal opportunities to education in the spirit of Articles 14-16 of the Constitution.

The petitioner, while contending that the “right to education” also implied the “right to equal education", suggested that a uniform curriculum across various boards of education could be implemented by a “National Education Council", which would have functions mutatis mutandis to that of the GST Council.

The petitioner further contended that the “bitter truth is that School Mafias don’t want One Nation-One Education Board” and that “Coaching Mafias” and “Book Mafias” are also opposed to “One Nation-One Syllabus”.

The petitioner attributed the lack of a common education system up to the 12th standard to the alleged coaching and book mafias who have not only divided society among categories of EWS, BPL, MIG, HIG, and elite class but also against the values of “socialism, secularism, fraternity, and unity of the nation” as enshrined in the Constitution.

Additionally, he submitted that a common syllabus and common curriculum in the mother language will not only achieve the code of a common culture, removal of disparity and depletion of discriminatory values in human relations but also enhance virtues and improve quality of life, elevate thoughts, which advance the constitutional goal of an equal society.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Gautam Mishra
Gautam Mishra, Special Correspondent at Lawbeat, graduated in 2019 after which he worked at the chambers of senior counsel and reported from Delhi for...Read More
Tags:
  1. CBSE
  2. delhi
  3. education
  4. GST
  5. ICSE
first published:January 27, 2023, 18:37 IST
last updated:January 27, 2023, 18:37 IST
Read More