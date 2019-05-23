Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Rajahmundry Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajahmundry (రాజమండ్రి) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rajahmundry Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajahmundry (రాజమండ్రి) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
8. Rajahmundry is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.49% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.95%. The estimated literacy level of Rajahmundry is 72.93%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
YSRCP
Margani Bharat

YSRCP

Margani Bharat

LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Murali Mohan Maganti of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 1,67,434 votes which was 14.50% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 54.62% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Aruna Kumar Vundavalli of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 2,147 votes which was 0.21% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 35.09% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.

Rajahmundry Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
106858
47.66%
Margani Bharat
TDP
84300
37.60%
Maganti Roopa
JSP
23692
10.57%
Akula Satyanarayana
NOTA
3043
1.36%
Nota
INC
2419
1.08%
Nalluri Vijaya Srinivasa Rao
BJP
2390
1.07%
Paravasthu Satya Gopinath Das
IND
495
0.22%
Kollapu Venu
APOI
294
0.13%
Geddam David Nelson Babu
RPC(S)
229
0.10%
Meda Srinivas
IND
187
0.08%
Kuruvella Bhanuchandar
PPOI
177
0.08%
Sangisetti Srinivasa Rao
JNJP
145
0.06%
Bandaru Rajeswara Rao

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.38% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.79% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rajahmundry was: Murali Mohan Maganti (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,07,152 men, 7,14,021 women and 103 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rajahmundry Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Rajahmundry is: 17.005 81.7805

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: राजामुंदरी, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); রাজামুন্দরি, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); राजामुंदरी, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); રાજામુંદ્રી, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ராஜமுந்திரி, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); రాజమండ్రి, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ರಾಜಮಂಡ್ರಿ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); രാാജാമുണ്ട്രി, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram