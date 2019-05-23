Rajahmundry Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name YSRCP Margani Bharat YSRCP Margani Bharat LEADING

Rajahmundry Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP 106858 47.66% Margani Bharat Leading TDP 84300 37.60% Maganti Roopa JSP 23692 10.57% Akula Satyanarayana NOTA 3043 1.36% Nota INC 2419 1.08% Nalluri Vijaya Srinivasa Rao BJP 2390 1.07% Paravasthu Satya Gopinath Das IND 495 0.22% Kollapu Venu APOI 294 0.13% Geddam David Nelson Babu RPC(S) 229 0.10% Meda Srinivas IND 187 0.08% Kuruvella Bhanuchandar PPOI 177 0.08% Sangisetti Srinivasa Rao JNJP 145 0.06% Bandaru Rajeswara Rao

8. Rajahmundry is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.49% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.95%. The estimated literacy level of Rajahmundry is 72.93%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Murali Mohan Maganti of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 1,67,434 votes which was 14.50% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 54.62% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Aruna Kumar Vundavalli of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 2,147 votes which was 0.21% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 35.09% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.38% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.79% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rajahmundry was: Murali Mohan Maganti (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,07,152 men, 7,14,021 women and 103 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Rajahmundry is: 17.005 81.7805Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: राजामुंदरी, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); রাজামুন্দরি, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); राजामुंदरी, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); રાજામુંદ્રી, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ராஜமுந்திரி, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); రాజమండ్రి, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ರಾಜಮಂಡ್ರಿ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); രാാജാമുണ്ട്രി, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).