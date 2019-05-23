Rajampet Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Rajampet Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IUML -- -- Khader Valli Shaik JSP -- -- Syed Mukram IND -- -- Naresh Kumar Poojala IND -- -- Pasupuleti Venkataramana Royal NVP -- -- Karimulla Khan Pattan RKSP -- -- Asadi Venkatadri NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- M. Shajahan Basha (Jaha) TDP -- -- D.A. Sathya Prabha YSRCP -- -- P.V. Midhun Reddy

24. Rajampet is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.15% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.56%. The estimated literacy level of Rajampet is 66.82%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, P V Midhun Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,74,762 votes which was 15.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. YSRCP had a vote share of 51.95% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Annayyagari Sai Prathap of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 1,10,377 votes which was 11.07% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.51% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.05% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.05% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rajampet was: Vacant (Vacant) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,35,613 men, 7,52,029 women and 149 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Rajampet is: 14.1936 79.1586Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: राजमपेट, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); রাজাামপেত, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); राजमपेट, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); રાાજમ્પેટ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ராஜம்பேட், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); రాజంపేట, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ರಾಜಂಪೇಟ್, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); രാജംപേട്ട്, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).