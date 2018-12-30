LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Rajastan Government Gives 1% Reservation to Most Backward Classes in State Judicial Services

The decision will benefit candidates belonging to five communities, including the Gujjars.

PTI

Updated:December 30, 2018, 9:45 PM IST
File photo of former Rajsthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government would provide 1 per cent reservation to Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in state judicial services, according to a statement released on Sunday.

The decision came following the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday which approved amendment to rule-12 and 17 of the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules,
2010.

The amendment will also provide benefit in age limit to candidates appearing for Rajasthan Judicial Service examination.
General category candidates aged 21 to 40 can appear for the exam.

The maximum age limit for differently abled candidates of general category, other backward classes (OBCs) and SC/ST communities has been relaxed by 10, 13 and 15 years respectively, according to the statement.

