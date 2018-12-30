English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajastan Government Gives 1% Reservation to Most Backward Classes in State Judicial Services
The decision will benefit candidates belonging to five communities, including the Gujjars.
File photo of former Rajsthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government would provide 1 per cent reservation to Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in state judicial services, according to a statement released on Sunday.
The decision will benefit candidates belonging to five communities, including the Gujjars.
The decision came following the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday which approved amendment to rule-12 and 17 of the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules,
2010.
The amendment will also provide benefit in age limit to candidates appearing for Rajasthan Judicial Service examination.
General category candidates aged 21 to 40 can appear for the exam.
The maximum age limit for differently abled candidates of general category, other backward classes (OBCs) and SC/ST communities has been relaxed by 10, 13 and 15 years respectively, according to the statement.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The decision will benefit candidates belonging to five communities, including the Gujjars.
The decision came following the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday which approved amendment to rule-12 and 17 of the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules,
2010.
The amendment will also provide benefit in age limit to candidates appearing for Rajasthan Judicial Service examination.
General category candidates aged 21 to 40 can appear for the exam.
The maximum age limit for differently abled candidates of general category, other backward classes (OBCs) and SC/ST communities has been relaxed by 10, 13 and 15 years respectively, according to the statement.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results