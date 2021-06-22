Rajasthan: 11-Year-Old Raped And Murdered In Pushkar

In yet another gruesome incident of sexual assault, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Badi Hokra village of Ajmer district’s Pushkar town of Rajasthan when she had gone to graze the goats on Monday. Her family members told police that she had gone out around 10am but when she did not return till late evening, they started searching for her in the nearby areas. After hours of searching, they found her body with injury marks near a bush in the hills near Baijnath Mahadev temple.

When the locals informed the Pushkar police about the incident, a team soon reached the spot and sent the body to Pushkar General Hospital for an autopsy.

According to the police, it seems that the assailant had mutilated the minor’s body with heavy stones and an axe after raping her.

As the information of the crime spread in the village the agitated residents gathered at the hospital along with Pushkar MLA Suresh Rawat and demanded the arrest of the accused in the next 24 hours. Rawat has threatened the Pushkar police of swift action in the case, failing which widespread protest will be held.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the girl’s father, who works as a labourer, an FIR has been registered against an unknown person. Teams have been formed to investigate the case and nab the accused at the earliest. Following directions by the district superintendent of police (DSP), cops have taken a few people into custody to question them.

Commenting on the horrible incident, the MLA targeted the Congress government, saying that the crime graph in the state has been increasing rapidly, and the administration and the Gehlot government have completely failed to keep a check on it.

In March this year, a minor was abducted and gang-raped for around 30 hours in Bharatpur. Last month, a 6-year-old was raped and brutally murdered by a minor of her village in the Karauli district.

