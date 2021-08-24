Rajasthan: 12-year-old Gives Birth to Infant, Later Tells Mother She Was Raped

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her classmate in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district eight months ago and the incident surfaced after the minor gave birth to an infant on Monday evening. The police have been informed of the incident.

According to Jodhpur Police, the victim was raped by one of her classmates some eight months ago in Balesar village.

“We have detained three of her classmates in connection with the incident. All three are minors,” said Jodhpur Police.

According to the police, the incident came to light only after the girl gave birth to the child. “Officials of Umaid Hospital called and informed us about the minor giving birth to a child. We reached the hospital and started an investigation.” a senior official of Jodhpur Police said.

The officer added that the minor’s mother had no idea that the girl had been allegedly raped by her classmate. She thought her daughter might be suffering from a stomach tumour.

“The victim’s mother told us that on Monday evening when the girl complained of severe stomach ache, she rushed her to Umaid Hospital. The doctors of the hospital shifted her to the delivery room and after some time informed me that she gave birth to a baby,” the officer said.

The officer further said, “When the victim’s mother queried her, the girl narrated her ordeal. She told her mother that around eight months ago one of her classmates and two other boys forcefully took her to a room in a secluded place and raped her.”

The victim added that fearing dire consequences she did not inform anyone about the incident.

The detained minor boys have accepted their crime. “One of the boys raped her, while the other two were guarding the room,” added the officer.

Balesar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) told the media that the arrested minors have been booked under POCSO Act and several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here