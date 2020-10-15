Rajasthan: 14 More COVID Deaths, 2,039 Fresh Cases

Jaipur: Fourteen more deaths and 2,039 fresh coronavirus positive cases were recorded in Rajasthan on Thursday taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 1,708 and 1,67,279 respectively in the state, officials said. A total of 1,43,984 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases at present is 21,587, according to an official report here. On Thursday, two deaths were reported from Jaipur while one death each was reported from Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar and Udaipur, as per the report. Maximum of the fresh cases were reported from Jaipur where 396 persons tested positive for coronavirus. Other cases were reported from Jodhpur (313), Bikaner (298), Alwar (168), Ajmer (100), Udaipur (78), Churu (78), Sikar (60), Ganganagar (58), Kota (57), Nagaur (41), Dausa (38), Jalore (35), Bharatpur (35), Pali (30), Dungarpur (31), Hanumangarh (29), Chittorgarh (29), Jaisalmer (22), Bundi (22), Dholpur (18), Rajsamand (17), Sirohi (15), Baran (15), Bhilwara (14), Jhunjhunu (10), Barmer (10), Banswara (9), Karauli (7), Tonk (3) and Pratapgarh (3).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor