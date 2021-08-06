Rajasthan: 30-Hour Roadblock Over Youth’s Murder Ends After Police Broker Compromise

After the brutal murder of a youth, the family members and villagers blocked a road for 30 hours in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur seeking compensation. The road blockade ended only after the family members of the accused agreed to pay compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the aggrieved family. Both the families discussed and reached a compromise in the presence of the local police officers.

A youth was hacked to death by five miscreants, on August 3, in the Chudawada village under Bichhiwada police limits of Dungarpur district. After the incident, police took the body into its possession and conducted a postmortem on August 4. After the post-mortem the police handed over the body to the family members of the deceased for last rites. However, the family members along with other villagers started a road blockade after getting the body of the deceased.

“We have blocked the road to protest the murder and to help the grieved family get some compensation. Last rites of the youth will only be performed after the accused’s family members give ex-gratia to survivors of the victim,” said a villager.

The villagers and family members after taking the body of the youth from police station blocked the road passing through their village. Villagers also created havoc on the road during their protest for compensation.

Dungarpur Superintendent of Police deployed police force in the village to avoid any untoward incident due to the simmering tension in the area.

The road was only cleared after the family members of the accused promised to pay Rs 4 lakh to the grieving family. The compromise between the families of the victim and the accused was reached in the presence of the local police.

A policeman deployed at the village said that the villagers had blocked the road from Wednesday evening and the road was only cleared on Thursday afternoon. “The victim’s family and the villagers were demanding Rs10 lakh as compensation from the family of the accused. The negotiation between the two sides was taking place on the road. The road was cleared only after the victim’s family agreed to accept Rs 4 lakh as compensation,” added the policeman.

According to a senior officer of Bichwada Police station the youth was possibly murdered due to a triangular love affair. “We are investigating the case from all angles. Raids are being conducted at different locations to nab the five accused involved in the murder of the youth,” added the officer.

