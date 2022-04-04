Rajasthan: 46 held, 21 vehicles Impounded as Curfew Continues in Violence-Hit Karauli

The Rajasthan Police have arrested 46 people, detained seven and impounded 21 vehicles even as the curfew continued and Internet remained shut in Rajasthan’s Karauli which witnessed violence on April 2.

Bharatpur Range Inspector General of Police Prasanna Kumar Khamesra confirmed the arrests on Monday.

He said that after stone pelting took place during the procession in the Futa Kot area Main Bazaar Karauli on Saturday, the police acted promptly and arrested 46 people and took seven in police custody for interrogation.

“So far 13 accused have been arrested in connection with the incident registered at Police Station Karauli and 33 people were arrested for violating curfew order. Seven people have been taken into police custody for questioning. A total of 21 two-wheelers and four wheelers were also seized by the police during this period," said Khamsera.

He said that in view of the sensitivity of the incident, he along with his team immediately reached Karauli and took stock of the situation along with Superintendent of Police Karauli Shailendra Singh Indolia.

Advertisement

“We called the necessary police force and RAC from other districts of the range and imposed them on the spot for peace and order," he said further.

Many senior officers were sent to Karauli to help in maintaining the law and order and all these officers have been camping at the district headquarter Karauli.

IG Khamesra said that to maintain law and order, the situation is being closely monitored by putting up police patrols in the city. The police force also did a flag march in the city. “Right now the situation is under control but curfew has been imposed in the city as a precaution," added the IG.

Stones were pelted on a procession being taken out on the occasion of Hindu New Year Day on Saturday after which two groups came face to face. Many shops were set ablaze in the incident.

To control the situation, curfew was imposed on Saturday (April 2) and the Internet was also shut down as a precautionary measure.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.