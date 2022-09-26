CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rajasthan: 5 Killed, 1 Injured as Speeding Car Crashes into Stationary Trucks

PTI

Last Updated: September 26, 2022, 18:56 IST

Jaipur, India

Four students sitting in the car were killed and one was injured (Image for representation: Shutterstock)

Four students sitting in the car, along with a watchman who was sitting on a cot near the trucks also got killed in the accident

Five people were killed and another was injured when a speeding car crashed into two stationary trucks in the Sadar police station area of Tonk district, police said on Monday. The vehicles were parked on the Jaipur-Kota National Highway.

Four students sitting in the car were killed and one was injured. A watchman who was sitting on a cot near the trucks also got killed, police said, adding that the accident that took place late Sunday night. The deceased have been identified as Roshan, Suraj, Shreyans alias Gyaneshwar, Abhishek and Mohammad Sadiq. The students were residents of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Rishabh, who was injured in the accident, was sent to Jaipur for treatment and is reportedly stable. A case has been registered against the car driver on behalf of the relatives of the deceased watchman, they said. The post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of their families, they added.

