Rajasthan: 7-Yr-Old Boy Pours Diesel on 14-Year-Old, Sets him on Fire Over Minor Scuffle; Booked

In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old boy was booked on Wednesday night for killing a 14-year-old boy in his neighbourhood by setting him on fire.

As per reports, the victim had sustained 60 percent burns and was undergoing treatment at MBS Hospital for a month. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Wednesday.

In a statement given to the police before his death, the victim claimed that the attack took place on May 13 after a scuffle broke out between him and the seven-year-old accused while playing near their respective houses in Prem Nagar Colony under Udhyog Nagar police station.

The deceased boy alleged that the 7-year-old boy, in a fit of rage, bought a bottle of diesel from his father’s auto-rickshaw parked nearby, and doused him with diesel before lighting a matchstick.

According to a report by TOI, the accused minor and his parents are natives of Sheopur city in Madhya Pradesh but have been living in a rented house in Kota’s Prem Nagar Colony. The accused’s father drives an autorickshaw for a livelihood.

Following the incident, the boy and his parents moved back to their native place in MP where he is living under the care of his parents.

Since the accused is a minor still under the care of his parents, the Udhyog Nagar police have filed an application at a local court seeking advice in the matter and permission to conduct a medical test to determine the age of the accused minor boy.

Initially, the police had registered a case against the 7-year-old for an attempt of murder while the victim was still alive but fresh murder charges have now been pressed against the minor after the victim was declared dead under section 302.

