Rajasthan: Active Monsoon Likely To Bring Relief After Weeks of Humidity

Moderate to heavy showers lashed several places in Rajasthan on Wednesday (September 1) bringing relief for the people who were facing a hot and humid weather for several weeks. The monsoon has revived in the state with rain after a short break. Torrential rain lashed Jaipur, Sikar, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Suratgarh in Sri Ganganagar, Hindaun in Karauli and Bharatpur. Several cities witnessed waterlogged roads due to the heavy rain.

However, weather was pleasant in the areas where mild to moderate showers were witnessed.

Despite the torrential rain, farmers claimed that due to the insufficient monsoon rain, the crops have got damaged and they won’t get much yield this season. As per the estimates of the Agriculture Department, about 15 lakh hectares of crops have been affected across the state so far because of inconsistent monsoon rain. According to the department report, some crops have faced 100 per cent damage. The department is engaged in collecting district-wise data of the damaged crops.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jaipur, Sikar and Bikaner divisions received heavy rain. The roads in Jaipur were waterlogged while in Sikar, it rained heavily in many areas including the district headquarters. Sri Ganganagar district and Hindaun town of Karauli district saw torrential rain for about an hour. Many markets and low-lying areas were flooded due to heavy rain in Hindaun. As per the reports, a rise in the water level of rivers, streams, ponds and dams was recorded. Bhilwara, the textile city also witnessed light rain.

In Bharatpur district, the weather pattern changed on Wednesday morning. It rained intermittently. The weather once again took a turn by late evening and there was heavy rain in many areas across the state.

Lightning fell on a house in Shakargarh village of Miyala Panchayat of Devgarh subdivision of Rajsamand, due to which it was damaged. Earlier in Chittorgarh district, due to lightning a woman was killed and three sheep herders were also injured. The lightning also claimed lives of 50 sheep.

