Rajasthan Anganwadi Supervisor Recruitment 2018: 309 Posts, Application Process to Begin Tomorrow
Rajasthan Anganwadi Supervisor Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 309 vacancies for the post of Supervisor (Woman) under Anganwadi Worker Quota 2018 is scheduled to begin October 4.
Picture for representation.
Rajasthan Anganwadi Supervisor Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 309 vacancies for the post of Supervisor (Woman) under Anganwadi Worker Quota 2018 is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. 4th October 2018 on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSMSSB is inviting applications from women candidates for this direct recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates must stay tuned on the official website and submit their online applications once the ‘Apply Online’ tab is made live by RSMSSB on its Recruitment page. As per the official notification, the last date to apply for Rajasthan Anganwadi Supervisor Recruitment 2018 is 3rd November 2018.
Rajasthan Anganwadi Supervisor Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
TSP Area – 18
Non-TSP Area – 291
Total Vacancies – 309
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a Graduate in any stream from a recognized University and must carry a 10 years experience as Anganwadi worker in ICDS. The applicant must also possess higher qualification in Computer Education as given in the official advertisement below:
http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/Advt_Supervisor_Anganwadi_2018.pdf
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the Pay Matrix Level 7 with a pay scale of Rs.5200-20200 and Grade Pay Rs.2400.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Recruitment Exam which is tentatively scheduled to be organized in the months of January/February 2019.
