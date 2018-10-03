Rajasthan Anganwadi Supervisor Recruitment 2018: 309 Posts, Application Process to Begin Tomorrow

Rajasthan Anganwadi Supervisor Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 309 vacancies for the post of Supervisor (Woman) under Anganwadi Worker Quota 2018 is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. 4October 2018 on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.RSMSSB is inviting applications from women candidates for this direct recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates must stay tuned on the official website and submit their online applications once the ‘Apply Online’ tab is made live by RSMSSB on its Recruitment page. As per the official notification, the last date to apply for Rajasthan Anganwadi Supervisor Recruitment 2018 is 3November 2018.TSP Area – 18Non-TSP Area – 291Total Vacancies – 309The applicant must be a Graduate in any stream from a recognized University and must carry a 10 years experience as Anganwadi worker in ICDS. The applicant must also possess higher qualification in Computer Education as given in the official advertisement below:The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years as on 1January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be placed in the Pay Matrix Level 7 with a pay scale of Rs.5200-20200 and Grade Pay Rs.2400.Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Recruitment Exam which is tentatively scheduled to be organized in the months of January/February 2019.