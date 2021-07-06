Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau Probes Own Officer Over Fake Bribery Case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan is investigating a fake bribery case involving one of their own officers. The case came to the fore when an Additional Superintendent of Police of ACB was accused of trapping a police officer illegally. The Station Head Officer was already given a clean chit in the investigation by the ACB. The chargesheet has now been handed to another investigating officer.

The incident dates back to June 21, 2019, when Additional Superintendent of Police Narendra Chaudhary, who was posted in the ACB Jodhpur back then, carried out the operation at Ratanada police station over allegations of corruption.

Ratanada SHO Bhupendra Singh was arrested for taking a bribe. Bhupendra was sent to judicial custody after keeping him in remand for six days. Chaudhary recovered Rs 1 lakh from the SHO’s office in Ratanada police station. There were further investigations and the case turned out to be fake. Chaudhary was then removed from his post in ACB.

During investigations, it was discovered that there was a trap to target SHO Bhupendra Singh. The ACB officers who carried out the raid never corroborated or verified the allegations of bribery.

Singh told the ACB that the investigating officer and an inspector came to his flat and took Rs 4 lakh. The complainant was told to submit his passbook.

Now, here is when things get murky. The passbook was never submitted with the case file. Also, there wasn’t any withdrawal from Singh’s account. His account didn’t have that kind of money.

