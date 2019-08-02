Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Rajasthan Assembly Passes Bill to Ban Running of Hookah Bars, Offenders Will be Sent to Jail

According to the provisions of the bill, those who open and run hookah bars in the state shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of one to three years along with a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2019, 10:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rajasthan Assembly Passes Bill to Ban Running of Hookah Bars, Offenders Will be Sent to Jail
Representative Image. (Photo: Ramesh Sharma/Getty Images)
Loading...

Jaipur: The Rajasthan assembly on Friday passed an amendment bill to prohibit the opening and running of hookah bars in the state.

The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Rajasthan amendment) bill, 2019 was passed by a voice vote.

According to the provisions of the bill, those who open and run hookah bars in the state shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of one to three years along with a fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma, while mentioning the objective of the bill, said the menace of hookah smoking is rapidly growing in urban and sub-urban areas of the desert state.

He said such a trend poses serious health hazards not only to the young generation, but adults too.

The minister said nearly 50,000 people die due to diseases related to tobacco in the state.

The bill's objective also mentioned that the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 prohibits smoking in public places and regulates trade and sale of tobacco products, but does not prohibit hookah bars.

"In order to prohibit hookah bars and provide punishment for opening or running such bars, new sections are proposed to be added in the Act," an official statement said.

The House also passed the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (Amendment) bill, 2019 which proposes for removal of vice-chancellors with consultation with the state government, for abusing powers.

This bill was brought as there was no provision in the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Act, 2005 to remove a vice-chancellor in the circumstances where he will fully omit or refuse to carry out the provisions of the said Act or abuse the powers, the statement added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram