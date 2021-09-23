Rajasthan: At BJP 'Chintan Shivir', Absence of 3 Top Leaders Raises Eyebrows

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s two-day-long Chintan Shivir in Mewar, widely regarded as the key to power in Rajasthan, has come to an end after preparing the road map for the 2023 elections. BL Santosh, the National General Secretary, gave a clear message to all the leaders to keep factionalism away from the organisation. He also said that the next CM candidate will be decided in the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting. However, the absence of three veteran state BJP leaders has raised many questions.

The three leaders in question are Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Labor and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav. BJP leaders, however, attempted to explain it all away, saying that three leaders are currently in Delhi and are constantly in touch with BL Santosh.

Vasundhara Raje’s spokesperson explained that her daughter-in-law Niharika’s hospitalisation was the reason why could not visit the camp. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat did not attend the “Chintan Shivir" because of his mother’s illness, while Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav was busy handling other responsibilities of the ministry. Despite these explanations, people have just one question: “Why couldn’t the leaders spare just 12-14 hours for the introspection camp?"

The Chintan Shivir was completed in 5 sessions following which Santosh left for Kumbhalgarh. According to reports, the BJP has prepared its blueprint and roadmap to win the 2023 elections. The strategy of the movement has also been finalized. Party’s state president Satish Poonia told reporters here that the ‘Amrit’ that came out of the ‘churning’, a reference to the mythical Amrit Manthan, will be deposited in the BJP’s account in 2023.

