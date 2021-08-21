Rajasthan Auto Driver Offers Free Ride On Raksha Bandhan For Women

A Rajasthan man, who lost his only sister five years back, every Raksha Bandhan in her memory gives free rides on his three-wheeler to girls who are travelling to their brother’s residence in Jodhpur. Dhanraj Dadhich, like every year, to pay tribute to his late sister, this year too will give free rides to girls and women, who will be visiting their brothers’ place in the city on his three-wheeler.

“I make my living with this autorickshaw but on Raksha Bandhan in memory of my sister, I drop women and girls to their brothers’ place free of charge,” says Dhadich.

“I miss my sister a lot. Seeing the smiles on faces of girls travelling on my auto to their brothers’ place makes me happy. I feel my sister is travelling with me,” adds Dhadich.

Dhadich like previous years, this year too will give free auto rides to women and girls visiting their brothers’ place to tie Rakhi from 10 am to 5 pm on August 22.

“Irrespective of the distance and the location, on the occasion of Raskha Bandhan I ensure every call is attended and I drop sisters to their brothers’ place,” added Dhadich.

Dhadich is taking help of social media including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp to inform female denizens of Jodhpur about the free ride on his three-wheeler on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He has also shared a poster informing about the free ride on his auto.

A woman identified as Reena said, “Last year, Dhadich dropped me to my brother’s residence. When I called him and asked him for help, he was at the other corner of the city. He came to the location I had sent him and then he dropped me at my brother’s place. I was giving him the auto fare but he did not take it.”

