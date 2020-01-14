Raj-based Man Calls Vijayvargiya Junior as Indore SP, Asks Him to Transfer Rs 10 lakh in His A/c, Held

Indore: A Rajasthan-based conman was arrested in Indore when he tried to dupe MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, of Rs 10 lakh.

A class VIII pass out, Bhairaram Ghanchi (36) has cheated over 60 people in several cities, sometimes posing as an MLA, magistrate or a senior police officer. The accused is also adept at imitating people’s voice.

On January 9, Ghanchi called up the MLA in his mobile and identified himself as the Indore (East) Superintendent of Police, Md Yusuf Qureshi. He then asked the MLA to transfer Rs 10 lakh online to a particular account.

Before making the call, the conman had registered his own number as SP Indore on the Truecaller app. However, as Vijayvargiya turned suspicious, he thought of checking it with Qureshi, who denied making any call to the MLA.

The SP then handed the probe to Additional SP (Crime Branch) Amrendra Singh who traced the unknown caller’s location to Rajasthan.

Soon after, a team of MP Police was sent to the neighbouring state and the accused’s location was traced to Falna railway station.

As the policemen reached the station, the accused, sensing trouble, tried to run away, but was caught being chased for about 2km. Ghanchi was then brought to Indore, said SP (headquarters) Suraj Verma.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.