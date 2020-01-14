Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Raj-based Man Calls Vijayvargiya Junior as Indore SP, Asks Him to Transfer Rs 10 lakh in His A/c, Held

A class VIII passout, Bhairaram Ghanchi (36) has cheated over 60 people in several cities, sometimes posing as an MLA, magistrate or a senior police officer. The accused is also adept at imitating people’s voice.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:January 14, 2020, 6:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Raj-based Man Calls Vijayvargiya Junior as Indore SP, Asks Him to Transfer Rs 10 lakh in His A/c, Held
Video grab of conman Bhairaram Ghanchi after he was caught trying to dupe MLA Akash Vijayvargiya.

Indore: A Rajasthan-based conman was arrested in Indore when he tried to dupe MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, of Rs 10 lakh.

A class VIII pass out, Bhairaram Ghanchi (36) has cheated over 60 people in several cities, sometimes posing as an MLA, magistrate or a senior police officer. The accused is also adept at imitating people’s voice.

On January 9, Ghanchi called up the MLA in his mobile and identified himself as the Indore (East) Superintendent of Police, Md Yusuf Qureshi. He then asked the MLA to transfer Rs 10 lakh online to a particular account.

Before making the call, the conman had registered his own number as SP Indore on the Truecaller app. However, as Vijayvargiya turned suspicious, he thought of checking it with Qureshi, who denied making any call to the MLA.

The SP then handed the probe to Additional SP (Crime Branch) Amrendra Singh who traced the unknown caller’s location to Rajasthan.

Soon after, a team of MP Police was sent to the neighbouring state and the accused’s location was traced to Falna railway station.

As the policemen reached the station, the accused, sensing trouble, tried to run away, but was caught being chased for about 2km. Ghanchi was then brought to Indore, said SP (headquarters) Suraj Verma.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram