Rajasthan: Bhanwari Devi’s Son Accused Of Raping Woman In Front Of Her Husband

Son of Bhanwari Devi, who became a public figure after fighting her rapists in the courts in the 1990s, has been accused of sexually assaulting a married woman who recently attempted to end her life. The woman is currently under observation at a private hospital in Jodhpur. She has now registered a complaint at the Kherapa police station in Jodhpur against Sahil, son of Bhanwari and Amarchand, of raping her multiple times between December 2020 and January 2021.

She told police that Sahil, who is a relative, accompanied her in December 2020 when she was travelling to Jodhpur for her father-in-law’s operation. However, Sahil allegedly stopped the car at a secluded place and raped her at gunpoint. The woman also alleged that he took some obscene pictures of her at the time.

According to information, the 22-year-old complainant was married in 2016 and was studying Bachelors of Education at the time. Therefore she used to travel to and from her parents’ hometown of Kherapa. She said that after the December 2020 incident, she informed her husband and in-laws about the rape but they instead asked her to remain silent.

The married woman told police that after the incident, Sahil frequently visited her home where he used to drink alcohol with his husband and then sexually assault her in front of him. She said this ordeal stretched till January 2021 after which she left for her parents’ home, adding that Sahil also visited her in Kherapa, and threatened her with her obscene pictures. He also used to send her the pictures and then delete them after a short duration.

Continuously living in an environment of fear, the woman tried to end her life by consuming insecticide on June 18 but her family took her to hospital in time. She was referred to Jodhpur from Kherapa and the police recorded her statement on June 24.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here