2-min read

Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Lal Saini Passes Away at Delhi's AIIMS; PM Modi, Gehlot Condole Death

He was appointed BJP state president last year. He was a former MLA and RSS volunteer who held various posts in the Bhartiya Kisan Morcha as well.

News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2019, 8:50 PM IST
File photo of Madan Lal Saini.
File photo of Madan Lal Saini.
New Delhi: President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajasthan unit Madan Lal Saini has passed away at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he was undergoing treatment, a spokesperson of the party said. Saini, also a Rajya Sabha MP, was 75.

He was diagnosed with infection in lungs and was admitted at a private hospital in Jaipur. On Saturday, he was shifted to Delhi owing to his deteriorating health conditions and was being treated under the Hematology Department at AIIMS.

"He was later shifted to the ICU after his condition further deteriorated. He passed away today around 7.09 pm," a source at AIIMS said.

Saini was appointed BJP state president last year. He was a former MLA and RSS volunteer who held various posts in the Bhartiya Kisan Morcha as well.

An obituary will be for Saini will be read out in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow before the house is adjourned for the day.

Terming Saini's death as loss to BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The passing away of Shri Madanlal Saini Ji is a major loss for the BJP family. He contributed to strengthening the Party in Rajasthan. He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Condoling Saini's demise, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Sh. Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP #Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace."

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu expressed shock over the sudden demise of senior party leader.

(With PTI inputs)

