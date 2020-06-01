Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia Tests Negative for Covid-19

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, confirmed BJP officials here.

They told IANS that Poonia went for testing on Sunday soon after a person present in the final rites of former state BJP president Bhanwarlal Sharma tested positive on the same day and his reports came negative on Monday morning.

The man was working for Sharma who died on Friday and his last rites were performed on Saturday.

However, this man's report testing positive came on Sunday which sent shock waves amongst political leaders who were present at Sharma's funeral in large number.

Eventually, on Sunday night, Poonia got himself tested for COVID-19 and tested negative.

The COVID-19 patient was seen meeting many senior leaders including Poonia and Sanganer MLA Ashok Lahoti when they had come to attend the last rites of Sharma.

Sources said that many top leaders of the state might go into home quarantine as and when suggested, as workers of both the BJP and the Congress were present during the funeral of Sharma.

Those present on the occasion included deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, former minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, leader of opposition Gulabchand Kataria among many others.

