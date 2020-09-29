Rajasthan BJP To Launch 11-day Campaign To Spread Awareness About Farm Laws

Jaipur: The Rajasthan BJP on Tuesday said it will launch an 11-day public awareness campaign starting September 30 to counter the criticism of the new farm laws, which have triggered protests by farmers and opposition parties in different parts of the country. The party will use social media and distribute leaflets to reach out to farmers and other common people as part of the campaign, ‘Kisan Kalyan Sampark Abhiyan’, it said.

Farmers’ organisations and opposition parties allege that the laws are framed to suit “big corporates who seek to dominate the Indian food and agriculture business”, and will weaken the negotiating power of farmers. They also feel that big private companies, exporters, wholesalers, and processors may get an edge and the minimum support price (MSP) system will be dismantled.

The Centre has maintained that the laws would be beneficial to the farmers as they would have the freedom to choose the buyers for their produce and get remunerative price. Also, it has stressed that the MSP system will stay. The BJP will conduct an awareness campaign in Rajasthan from September 30 to October 10, party state chief spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma told reporters here.

Farmers will be made aware of the new agricultural laws with the help of social media and Kisan Kalyan Gram Chaupal. Information about the laws will be provided to farmers and common people by distributing about 30 lakh leaflets, he said. Sharma said BJP state president Satish Poonia will launch the ‘Kisan Kalyan Sampark Abhiyan’ through Facebook Live.

On October 1, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary will talk about these laws through Facebook Live, he said. Similarly, on October 2, party MPs, former MPs, Kisan Morcha presidents will provide information about these laws. On October 3 MLAs, former MLAs, district presidents, district officials and farmers will talk about these laws through Facebook Live.

President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to the three farm bills — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 — which were earlier promulgated as ordinances.

