Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019: Class 10 Results Declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
The RBSE 10th Result 2019 or the Rajasthan Board class 10 Results have been declared on its official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
RBSE 10th Result 2019 | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer has declared the RBSE 10th result 2019 or the result for class 10 Rajasthan Board Examination. The RBSE 10th Result 2019 or the Rajasthan Board class 10 Results on its official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE 10th Result 2019 have been declared for the class 10 board examination which was held from March 14 to March 27.
Reportedly, this year, 11,22,651 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 Board exam and last year 2018, it saw 64,633 exam takers.
RBSE 10th Result 2019: Steps to check your Rajasthan 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 10th Result Online
Follow these steps on Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer’s homepage to check your scores and marks.
Step 1. Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the ‘RBSE 10th Result 2019’ tab
Step 3. On the new window, enter your roll number and click the submit button
Step 4. The RBSE 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board Result 2019, Rajasthan 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 5. Take a print out for future reference
Besides, the RBSE’s official homepage, the Rajasthan 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019 will also be hosted at these alternative portals examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
After, the official declaration of RBSE 10th Result 2019, candidates can check their scores through SMS service. To get the Rajasthan 10th Result 2019, Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019, send the fowllowing text-
Step 1- Type RESULTRAJ10ROLL NUMBER
Step 2- Send the text to 56263
Step 3- The score and your overall RBSE 10th Result 2019 will be in your message inbox.
