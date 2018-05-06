English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan Board Result 2018: RBSE Class 12 Result 2018 Expected by May 12 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
The BSER Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, also known as, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE, conducted the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce exam 2018 from March 8 to April 2.
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) also known as, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE, will announce the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2018, RBSE Rajasthan Board Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce Result 2018 by May second week(which is before May 12) . The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2018, BSER Rajasthan Class 12 Board Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce Result 2018 will be published by the BSER Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan BSER, also known as, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE conducted the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam 2018, RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science exam 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce exam 2018 from 8 March to 2 April. Students can check their BSER Rajasthan Class 12 Board Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science Result 2018, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Commerce Result 2018 on other websites as well examresults.net/rajasthan, indiaresults.in
Steps to check the Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018, RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018, RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018
Ste 3: Click on the link which says Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018, RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018 or BSER Results 2018
Step 4: Click on Summit
Step 5: Download the BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018 and take a printout for future reference
Students also can check their Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018, RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018 or BSER Results 2018 via SMS
GET YOUR RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 ARTS RESULT 2018 ON SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
GET YOUR RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 SCIENCE RESULT 2018 ON SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
GET YOUR RAJASTHAN CLASS 12 COMMERCE RESULT 2018 ON SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
According to initial talk in the media, RBSE Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education results for RBSE Class 10 Board Result 2018 and RBSE Class 8 Board Result 2018 will be declared in the month of June. The RBSE Rajasthan Board of Secondary Results for the RAJASTHAN CLASS 12 COMMERCE RESULT 2018, RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 SCIENCE RESULT 2018, and RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 ARTS RESULT 2018 is expected in May, 2018.
