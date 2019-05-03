English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan Boy Forcefully Circumcised, Mother Says Accused Molested Her & Daughter Too
According to the woman, Fateh Khan later started molesting her 15-year-old daughter as well and even got her son forcefully circumcised and converted to his religion.
Jaipur: An FIR has been registered in Jodhpur against a Barmer resident based on a complaint by a local woman regarding the alleged forceful religious conversion and circumcision of her 12 year-old son.
The FIR was registered at Jodhpur's Boranada police station on Thursday. In her complaint, the woman said that the accused Fateh Khan had been molesting and blackmailing her for the past few months.
According to the woman, Khan later started molesting her 15-year-old daughter as well and even got her son forcefully circumcised and converted to his religion. "All this while he continued threatening me and my children," she said.
Boranada police station in-charge Rajendra Rajpurohit said that the woman had been assured all help and an investigation was on in the case.
