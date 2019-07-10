Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Counseling to be Held Till July 12, Register Online at bstc2019.org

The online registration process for Rajasthan BSTC counseling 2019 for D.El.Ed Examination has begun from July 5 at the official website of the Rajasthan Directorate of Elementary Education and will close on July 12.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Counseling to be Held Till July 12, Register Online at bstc2019.org
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Rajasthan BSTC 2019 counseling| The online registration process for Rajasthan BSTC counseling 2019 for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) Examination has begun from July 5 at the official website of the Rajasthan Directorate of Elementary Education.

The BSTC 2019 registration process for counseling will close on Friday, July 12 on the official website bstc2019.org. All the candidates who have passed the Rajasthan Diploma in Elementary Education or Rajasthan D.El.Ed examination 2019 need to apply online to appear for the 2019 Rajasthan BSTC counseling process.

To register for the process, the candidates have to deposit Rs 3000 as BSTC 2019 registration fee between July 8 and July 13 through online mode. The candidates can register for Rajasthan D.El.Ed 2019 admission by counseling through the direct link.

The BSTC 2019 Result was declared on July 3. The qualifying candidates are allowed to seek admission into Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) from government and private teaching institutes located in Rajasthan.

BSTC Counselling 2019: Know steps for Registering, Applying to Your Choice of Teaching Institute

Here a description with listed steps involved in registering for BSTC counseling process 2019.

Step 1: Visit the official website bstc2019.org.

Step 2: Click on ‘student registration for college choice’ given on the BSTC homepage or click on the direct link shared above

Step 3: Enter all the required details and login to your registered account

Step 4: Fill-in names of your preferred colleges offering BSTC course and pay Rs 3000 as fee for Rajasthan BSTC 2019 counseling

Step 5: Lock your choices by clicking on the submit tab and take a printout of BSTC 2019 duly filled-in registration form

The first round of BSTC 2109 seat allotment result is scheduled for Thursday, July 18. The candidates allotted with seat in the first list can confirm their admission on their allotted seat by paying admission fee between July 19 and July 23.

