Rajasthan BSTC 2019: Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Certificate Admit Card 2019 Released at bstc2019.org

| The National Council for Teacher Education has released the admit card for the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 exam today (May 17). The 2019 Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card, NCTE BSTC Admit Card 2019, Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019 was released at the exam convener National Council for Teacher Education’s (NCTE) official website bstc2019.org . The NCTE has also uploaded a direct URL http://www.bstc2019.org/BsTcFOrm2019/hSpage.php for download of 2019 Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card.Candidates willing to appear for the written Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) examination on May 26, can download their Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Admit Card in five steps-1- Visit BSTC official website bstc2019.org or check the direct link2- Click on tab saying 2019 Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card download3- Enter your details such as roll number/registration number, date of birth4- Click on submit button5- Your Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download it.Take a print out of your downloaded NCTE BSTC Admit Card 2019, Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019 as it mandatory to carry it at the exam center. On facing trouble with 2019 Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card download , candidates can write an email at prebstc@gmail.com or call at the Helpline number: 0151-2226570 , 9460759896 , 9784834475