Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result Expected by June Last Week at rajrmsa.nic.in. Steps to Check

Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result | The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result or Rajasthan 2019 D.El.Ed Result is likely to be declared by June last week. The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 result will be published on the official website of School Education Department of Rajasthan Council of School Education rajrmsa.nic.in, further the result of Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination will also be hosted at bstc2019.org.

The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Examination was held on May 26 for offering admission to qualifying candidates into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program for the current academic session. To qualify the entrance exam, exam taker from unreserved category has to score at least 50 per cent marks. Whereas reserved and SC/ST candidates have to get 45% marks.

Steps to check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019

The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 result status can be checked once it is declared. However, we have listed the steps for accessing the scorecard from on the Department of Rajasthan Council of School Education’s homepage-

Step 1-Visit the official websites rajrmsa.nic.in or bstc2019.org

Step 2- You will get ‘download Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result’ link on the homepage, click on it

Step 3- On the new window enter detail as/if asked

Step 4- The Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 or Rajasthan 2019 D.El.Ed Result in a PDF file will appear on the screen

Step 5- Take a print out for further reference.

The counseling round for seat allotment is expected to start from the second week of July. To participate in the admission process, the shortlisted candidates have to register on the exam convener’s homepage and pay the applicable Rajasthan BSTC 2019 counselling fee.