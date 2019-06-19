Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result Expected by June Last Week at rajrmsa.nic.in. Steps to Check

The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 result will be published on the official website of School Education Department of Rajasthan Council of School Education

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result Expected by June Last Week at rajrmsa.nic.in. Steps to Check
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result | The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result or Rajasthan 2019 D.El.Ed Result is likely to be declared by June last week. The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 result will be published on the official website of School Education Department of Rajasthan Council of School Education rajrmsa.nic.in, further the result of Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination will also be hosted at bstc2019.org.

The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Examination was held on May 26 for offering admission to qualifying candidates into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program for the current academic session. To qualify the entrance exam, exam taker from unreserved category has to score at least 50 per cent marks. Whereas reserved and SC/ST candidates have to get 45% marks.

Steps to check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019

The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 result status can be checked once it is declared. However, we have listed the steps for accessing the scorecard from on the Department of Rajasthan Council of School Education’s homepage-

Step 1-Visit the official websites rajrmsa.nic.in or bstc2019.org

Step 2- You will get ‘download Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result’ link on the homepage, click on it

Step 3- On the new window enter detail as/if asked

Step 4- The Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 or Rajasthan 2019 D.El.Ed Result in a PDF file will appear on the screen

Step 5- Take a print out for further reference.

The counseling round for seat allotment is expected to start from the second week of July. To participate in the admission process, the shortlisted candidates have to register on the exam convener’s homepage and pay the applicable Rajasthan BSTC 2019 counselling fee.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram