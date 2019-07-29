Rajasthan BSTC Allotment List 2019: BPre D.El.Ed. Allotment List to be Released on August 1 at bstc2019.org

The Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Result 2019 or the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed. Counselling allotment Result will be released on August 1 as per the revised schedule. The Rajasthan BSTC counselling First Allotment List 2019 will be released on the official website. Further, the Rajasthan BSTC Counselling fee submission date has been extended to July 30. The Pre DElEd Exam 2019 & Registrar, Departmental (Education) will release the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019.

Earlier, Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Allotment List 2019 was scheduled to be released on July 18, but the date was then shifted to July 21, and then again to July 28, and now to August 1.

The Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 was announced on July 3. The BSTC allotment is conducted for providing admission to Pre-D.El.Ed. course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Allotment Result 2019: How to check

Candidates are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to check their Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed. Counselling allotment Result 2019 once released on August 1.

Step 1: Go to the official website at bstc2019.org.

Step 2: Click on the link Rajasthan BSTC Allotment List 2019

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Download Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Allotment List 2019 and take a printout for future reference