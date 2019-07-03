Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 Announced at bstc2019.org, Know How to Check
All exam takers who appeared for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination on May 26, can check their scores and overall Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 in online mode only.
(Image: News18.com)
The Rajasthan BSTC result 2019, BSTC 2019 result was released by the Rajasthan Department of Education today. The BSTC 2019 Result, Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 was released on the official website of Rajasthan Department of Education bstc2019.org. The Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 was released by the Rajasthan’s Education Minister Govind Dotasra in a presser.
Pre D.EL.Ed.परीक्षा का परिणाम जारी हो चुका है। सामान्य वर्ग में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त करने पर #प्रवीन_कुमार एवम संस्कृत वर्ग में #मनीषा को हार्दिक बधाई। सभी सफल अभ्यर्थियों को हार्दिक बधाई। परिणाम आप 👇वेबसाइट पर देख सकते हैं।https://t.co/TkqvSEfW7e#BSTCExamResult @DIPRRajasthan pic.twitter.com/MJNbP8rfjJ— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 3, 2019
All exam takers who appeared for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination on May 26, can check their scores and overall Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 in online mode only. Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019; Steps to check BSTC, D.El.Ed 2019 Scorecard
As the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 result is declared, here we have listed steps for accessing the BSTC 2019 Scorecard, D.El.Ed 2019 Scorecard
Step 1-Visit the official website: bstc2019.org
Step 2- You will get ‘download Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result’ link on the homepage, click on it
Step 3- On the new window enter the required detail
Step 4- The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result or Rajasthan 2019 D.El.Ed Result in a PDF file will appear on the screen
Step 5- Take a print out for further reference.
The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 exam is held each year for offering admission to qualifying candidates into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program. For the current academic session, in order to qualify the BSTC 2019 entrance exam, candidates from unreserved category must score at least 50 per cent marks. Whereas, SC/ST candidates have to secure 45% marks.
The Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed Entrance exam in the year 2018 was conducted by Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara.
Keywords: BSTC 2019 Result, Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result, Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result declared, Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result download, Rajasthan 2019 D.El.Ed Result, bstc2019.org, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra , BSTC 2019 Scorecard, D.El.Ed 2019 Scorecard, Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course , Rajasthan BSTC 2019 exam, Rajasthan BSTC
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stranger Things Fans, The Nike Collaboration Ahead of Season 3 Means Some Great Sneakers Are Incoming
- Adidas Social Media Campaign For The Arsenal Jersey Became a Racist And Offensive Exercise
- Anand Mahindra Wants to Sponsor the 87-Year-Old Cricket Fan Who Stole the Limelight in Ind-Ban Match
- SpiceJet Monsoon Discount Offers: Domestic Air Tickets Starting at Rs 888, International at Rs 3499
- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Seek Blessings from 87-year Old Fan Charulata Patel
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s