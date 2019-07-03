Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 Announced at bstc2019.org, Know How to Check

The Rajasthan BSTC result 2019, BSTC 2019 result was released by the Rajasthan Department of Education today. The BSTC 2019 Result, Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 was released on the official website of Rajasthan Department of Education bstc2019.org. The Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 was released by the Rajasthan’s Education Minister Govind Dotasra in a presser.

All exam takers who appeared for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination on May 26, can check their scores and overall Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 in online mode only. Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019; Steps to check BSTC, D.El.Ed 2019 Scorecard

As the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 result is declared, here we have listed steps for accessing the BSTC 2019 Scorecard, D.El.Ed 2019 Scorecard

Step 1-Visit the official website: bstc2019.org

Step 2- You will get ‘download Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result’ link on the homepage, click on it

Step 3- On the new window enter the required detail

Step 4- The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Result or Rajasthan 2019 D.El.Ed Result in a PDF file will appear on the screen

Step 5- Take a print out for further reference.

The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 exam is held each year for offering admission to qualifying candidates into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program. For the current academic session, in order to qualify the BSTC 2019 entrance exam, candidates from unreserved category must score at least 50 per cent marks. Whereas, SC/ST candidates have to secure 45% marks.

The Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed Entrance exam in the year 2018 was conducted by Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara.

