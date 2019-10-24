Rajasthan Bypoll Results: Congress Candidate Wins Mandawa Bypoll by Margin of 33,704 Votes

Jaipur:Congress candidate Rita Chaudhary on Thursday won the Mandawa assembly bypoll in Rajasthan by a margin of 33,704 votes. Chaudhary defeated BJP's Sushila Sigra.

I received huge support from women and youth this time and I was sure of my victory, Chaudhary said in Jhunjhunu. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot congratulated Chaudhary on the victory.

