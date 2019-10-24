English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan Bypoll Results: Congress Candidate Wins Mandawa Bypoll by Margin of 33,704 Votes
Congress candidate Rita Chaudhary is leading with a margin of 7,745 votes in Mandawa against BJP's Sushila Sigra. In Nagaur's Khinwsar constituency, Congress candidate Harendra Mirdha is leading with a margin of 144 votes.
Representative image.
Jaipur:Congress candidate Rita Chaudhary on Thursday won the Mandawa assembly bypoll in Rajasthan by a margin of 33,704 votes. Chaudhary defeated BJP's Sushila Sigra.
I received huge support from women and youth this time and I was sure of my victory, Chaudhary said in Jhunjhunu. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot congratulated Chaudhary on the victory.
