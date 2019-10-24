Rajasthan Bypoll Results: Congress Leads over BJP in Both Assembly Seats

Jaipur: Ruling Congress party candidates are leading in both the assembly constituencies in Rajasthan where bypolls were held on Monday. Congress candidate Rita Chaudhary is leading with a margin of 7,745 votes in Mandawa against BJP's Sushila Sigra.

In Nagaur's Khinwsar constituency, Congress candidate Harendra Mirdha is leading with a margin of 144 votes. The margin on the Khinwar seat was higher initially but it was reduced considerably in the later rounds. BJP-RLP alliance candidate Narayan Beniwal is trailing in this seat.

