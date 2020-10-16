Rajasthan Civic Polls: Independent Candidate Pays Most Of Security Deposit In 1 Rupee Coins

Jaipur: An independent candidate, who filed his nomination papers for contesting municipal corporation elections from ward 70 in Jaipur Heritage municipal corporation, has paid the major share of his security deposit in 1 rupee coins. Vijay Shankar Sharma submitted nomination papers for the post of councillor with the security amount on Thursday. Of the Rs 6,000 to be paid for security deposit, he gave 5,000 coins of Rs. 1, SDM Jaipur-1 Yugantar Sharma said.

He gave the rest of the amount of Rs 1,000 in cash, Sharma said, adding that the candidate brought the coins in several small poly pouches. Meanwhile, a total of 23 candidates filed nomination papers in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota on Friday for the municipal polls.

Seven candidates filed nomination papers in Jodhpur South, five in Jodhpur North, four in Jaipur Greater, three in Kota south, two each in Jaipur Heritage and Kota North municipal corporations on Friday, according to a report by the state Election Commission. A total of 560 wards of the six municipal corporations will go to polls in two phases on October 29 and November 1 and counting will be done on November 3.

Voting in Jaipur Heritage, JodhpurNorthandKotaNorthmunicipal corporations will be held on October 29 and on November 1 in Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South andKotaSouth municipal corporations.

