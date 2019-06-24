Take the pledge to vote

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Meets Kin of Those Killed, Injured in Barmer Tent Collapse

The CM along with state Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Energy Minister B D Kalla and others visited Jasol village and paid floral tributes to those who lost their lives in the incident.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Meets Kin of Those Killed, Injured in Barmer Tent Collapse
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.
Barmer: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday met the grieving family of those killed and injured in an accident during a religious programme here.

At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured after a 'pandal' fell on them due to strong winds and heavy rains during 'Ram Katha' programme in the district on Sunday.

Gehlot along with state Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Energy Minister B D Kalla and others visited Jasol village and paid floral tributes to those who lost their lives in the incident.

"The incident is very unfortunate. An inquiry will be conducted," the chief minister told reporters. He also directed officials to ensure that proper treatment is provided to the injured.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Barmer MP Kailash Chaudhary visited hospitals to enquire about the condition of the injured.

A 'Ram Katha' was organised at a school ground near Rani Bhatiyani temple in Jasol village of the district on Sunday. The pandal was uprooted by strong winds, trapping the people sitting under it, police said, Hundreds of devotees were attending the programme.

