Rajasthan CM Bats For Drip Irrigation System

Jaipur, Sep 17: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked the water resources department to implement new irrigation projects in the state by using drip irrigation system. In a statement, he said every drop of water should be saved due to its limited availability for irrigation and drinking. He was addressing a review meeting of the water resources department at his residence.

“The Agriculture Department, Horticulture Department and Water Resources Department should coordinate meetings to ensure the benefit of drip irrigation and sprinkler methods in the ongoing projects in the department. The projects should be completed in a time bound manner,” Gehlot said. It was told in the meeting that compared to previous years, Rajasthan received 24 per cent more water from Ravi-Beas rivers and 9 per cent more water from Sutlej and double from Yamuna this year. The CM also directed the water resources department to coordinate with the Punjab government and take action to obtain water as per the inter-state agreement.

“With the re-lining of works, the Indira Gandhi canal system will get water in the prescribed capacity and the common people of 10 districts of western Rajasthan will benefit,” the statement said. Gehlot also reviewed the progress of major irrigation projects such as Parvan Project, Isarda Dam and Dholpur Lift Project. “Under the Rajasthan State Livelihood Improvement Project, farmers of 4.70 lakh hectare area will be benefited by restoration of dams and canals in 27 districts of the state. A sum of Rs 1,069 crore has been approved for the first phase of the project, under which works of 397 projects worth Rs 477 crore are in progress,” the statement added. .

