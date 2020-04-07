Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Rajasthan CM Gehlot Demands Inquiry by SC Judge Into Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat Event

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday demanded an inquiry by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge to fix responsibility for the Delhi congregation of Tablighi Jamaat.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajasthan CM Gehlot Demands Inquiry by SC Judge Into Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat Event
Health workers sanitise an area near the Nizamuddin mosque where the Tablighi Jamaat event was held, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday demanded an inquiry by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge to fix responsibility for the Delhi congregation of Tablighi Jamaat.

He said questions should not be raised on the ground of religion because any person from any caste or community can commit a mistake and only those at fault should be punished.

"An inquiry by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge should be conducted in the Nizamuddin episode to make clear who all are responsible. Those who are at fault should be booked and punished. It will also make clear whether there was any mistake on part of the administration," Gehlot said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    990,046

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,356,380

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    290,572

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75,762

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres